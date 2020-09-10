1/1
Gail Marie Sharper
1951 - 2020
Sister Gail Marie Sharper passed beyond the veil and departed this life Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born on March 3, 1951 to the late Lucian Clinton Mosby, Jr. and Gertie Mae Williams-Mosby, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Abraham Sharper for 47 years. Gail dedicated her life to the service of the Lord and opened her heart and home to many people over the years. Gail had a calling for caregiving, a deep love of children and cooking and was always willing to help and serve others. At the time of her death she was employed at both Gulf Coast Teaching Family Services, Inc. and Special Needs Unlimited, LLC. Above all she loved The Lord! Her memories will forever be cherished in our hearts. Viewing will be 10-12 am at Antioch FGBC, 6538 Mickens Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, 5800 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70805.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
