Garcia Dias Dialekwa passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 67. He was a native of Angola, Africa and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. After 30 plus years, he retired from the City of Baton Rouge Department of Public Works. Garcia is survived by his daughters, Tusamba Dialekwa-Dillard and husband, Mark, and Lukawu Nero and fiancé, Alfred Roberson; grandchildren, JerMyra, Hailee, Aaron and Nathan; former wife, Myra Bazile Dialekwa; and a host of family members in Angola, Africa. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.