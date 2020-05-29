Garey Holmes
1952 - 2020
Garey Holmes of New Orleans, age 67, died on May 26, 2020 at Ochsner Main Campus in New Orleans. He was the son of the late Iley and Jewreata Holmes of Tylertown, MS, and husband of Debra Jones Holmes and father of Leslie Holmes. After graduating from Alcorn University in 1976 with a BS degree in Agriculture Education and a minor in Biology, he was employed for 42 years by USDA Federal Grain Inspection Service in New Orleans. He is survived by his wife Debra and daughter Leslie and a host of family and friends. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020 at Washington Funeral Home, 714 Second St., Tylertown, MS from 10 am to 11 am, followed by a Graveside Service in Tylertown Cemetery #2, High School Drive, Tylertown, MS 39667 at 11:30 am. Online condolences may be shared at www.washingtonfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Washington Funeral Home - Tylertown
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Tylertown Cemetery #2
Funeral services provided by
Washington Funeral Home - Tylertown
714 Second St
Tylertown, MS 39667
(601) 876-3634
May 29, 2020
Knowing Mr. Holmes for more than 30 years he will certainly be missed and we will always remember him as one of the Good Guys. Condolences from our family to yours.
Bernell & Patrice St.Cyr
Acquaintance
