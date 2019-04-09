A native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA., Garick Robert passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 46. He is survived by his wife, Miracle Pierce Robert; parents, Glendon and Martha Myer; children, Dreylon M. and Alivia M. Robert; stepchildren Shamaya Monroe and Zyqwez Young; brother, Marty Myer, Sr.; sister, Peggy Myer; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Verrette's Funeral Home in New Roads, LA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm and Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment will follow at St. Augustine's Church Cemetery.
Verrette's Funeral Home
1018 Parent St
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7544
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019