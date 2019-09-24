Garland H. "Rusty" Avants was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend; passed away suddenly at Our Lady of the Lake on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a retired Engineering Tech with DOTD; resident of Brusly and native of Denham Springs, La. A U.S. Marine Veteran who served in Vietnam. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9am until services at 11am. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. He is survived by his wife, Debra Templet Jordan; children, Laurie Brown (Larry), Joseph Avants (Tammy), Patrick Avants (Leslie), Shauna Sampson (Mike), Mary Avants, Luke Avants, Elizabeth Jordan (David), and Reece Avants (Mandi); grandchildren, Kirsten, Carleigh (Steven), Dylan, Eric, Benjamin, Kynleigh, Evan, Ian, Jackson, Lucas, Ashton, Bronson, Riley and Addie; great grandchildren, Brayden, Sophia, Parker and Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Debora "Debbie" LeJeune Avants; father, Benjamin Avants; mother, Dorothy Bramlett Brou; and sister, Diana "Dee" Jarreau. Rusty's life was his family. He adored his children and grandchildren. He was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019