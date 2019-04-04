Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garland W. Webb. View Sign

Garland W. Webb, born on September 6, 1940, entered peacefully into eternal rest on April 2, 2019. He was a native of Calhoun, LA and a lifelong resident of Central. Garland began his career with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Louisiana Council No. 17 in 1967 as a staff representative and held that position until 1981, when he was elected President of the organization. He went on to serve as President until his retirement in 2008. During his tenure with LA Council #17, he was elected to serve as the Southern Region Vice President of AFSCME International, until his retirement in 2008. Garland also served on the Executive boards in the interests of state employees. He was inducted into the Louisiana AFL-CIO Hall of Fame in 2010. He was currently serving as a member of the Board of Review of the Louisiana Work Force Commission. He was a member of Blackwater Methodist Church in Central, LA and he loved LSU sports, gardening, camping and fishing. He is survived by a son, Carter Webb; daughter, Stacey Webb McKinnie (Randy); two stepdaughters, Tammy S. Meador (Pam) and Terri Parnell-Allison (Greg); stepson, Randy Meador (Eleanor). He will always be known as "Gee" to his grandchildren, Shea McKinnie, Cory McKinnie (Sarah), Chelsea McKinnie Soileau (Justin), Taylor, Kenlee Webb, Emma Webb, Stephanie Parnell Jenkins (Josh), Maggie A. Meador, Allison E. Meador; great-grandchildren, Annalin and Olivia Soileau, Ella and Harper McKinnie, Myra, Emilee and Claire Jenkins; brother, Fred Webb and niece, Dawn Kelm (Allan). He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Von Webb; parents, William and Marteal Webb and son-in-law, Steve Parnell. Pallbearers will be: Shea McKinnie, Cory McKinnie, Randy McKinnie, Fernand Fall, Scott Magee and Randy Meador. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Services will begin at 12:00pm and will be officiated by Reverend Pattye Hewitt. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

