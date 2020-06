Or Copy this URL to Share

Garret Michael Vincent Sr. ( Gary) born September 5, 1951. Died at OLOL Hospital of Natural Causes on March 28, 2020. Gary was Married to Brenda Vincent. His Memorial Service will be at Revival Temple Church, Pastor Wes Courtney will perform the service at 10 am on June 6, 2020.

