Garvin "Grub" Wascom, age 64, a native of Holden, La. and resident of Colyell La. passed away from injuries due to a motorcycle accident, on November 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Garvin was a member of River of Life Worship Center and was a legend in the scaffold building industry for many years. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. In his free time he enjoyed shrimping and boating. Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, at 8 am until service at 11 am at River of Life Worship Center, Port Vincent, La. Burial to follow in Courtney Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Haley Wascom; Mother, Leontine Lavigne Weaver; Fiance', Frances Berteau; Sisters, Theresa Wascom and Dewitt Effler, and June Wascom; Brother, Glenn Wascom; Ex-wife and best friend, Karen Wascom; Grandchildren, Blayne Daniels, Naitlyn Raymond, Samara Daniels, Samone Daniels, Lauren Daniels, Aimee Daniels, and Brandon Daniels; Great Granddaughter, Jazzlynn Daniels and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William M. Wascom Jr.; daughter, Wendy Daniels; Grandson, Nathan Raymond; Infant brother, Gary W. Wascom; nephew, Boogie Effler; and Grandparents, Emile "Bill" & Gertrude Pierson Lavigne and Doc & Addie Efferson Wascom. Special Thanks to the Lady of the Lake ICU Trauma Unit, P.A.M. Specialty Hospital and Heart of Hospice, especially to Dr. Richards, for their compassion and care they gave to Garvin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for funeral expenses. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home. www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
