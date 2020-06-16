Gary Alan Merrifield was born May 10, 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Jack and Colette Merrifield. Gary passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020. Gary attended and played baseball at Crowder Junior College, and then Nicholls State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. He then went to work for City National Bank, followed by Hancock Bank, and lastly, Red River Bank. During his banking career, he attended graduate banking school at Louisiana State University. Gary is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Sarah and husband Philip Renfrow, Greg, Jack Donald, and Abby; and grandchildren, Emerson and Audrey Renfrow. Gary is also survived by his siblings, Steven Merrifield and wife Cindy, John Merrifield, and Michael Merrifield and wife Theresa; sister and brother in law, James and Julie McNeil; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Latta, Rebecca Leach, Matthew Merrifield, godson Alex Merrifield, Jenna Merrifield, Christopher McNeil, and Rachel Chaney; and great nephew and niece, Luke Latta and Poppy Leach. He was preceded in death by his parents. Gary loved being with his grandchildren and children and anything to do with baseball and Oklahoma. If he wasn't coaching his children, he was on the bleachers cheering them on. He coached so many teams, but the Baton Rouge Bandits and the Jacksonville Cobras who went to Cooperstown were so special to him. He was a loving husband, dad, PaPa G, brother, uncle, son in law, coach, coworker, neighbor, and friend. He will be missed greatly. We wish to thank Kevin Greenwald and those who made a heroic effort to save him and all of our family, friends, and Gary's coworkers at Red River Bank for all their loving support at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gary Merrifield Memorial Scholarship fund at Red River Bank to establish a baseball scholarship for athletes who have a financial need. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. If you are coming to the Mass of Christian Burial, please make sure you have a mask available to be in accordance with the Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.