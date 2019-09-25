The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
1928 - 2019
Gary Boudreaux Obituary
Gary Boudreaux, passed away on September 19, 2019. He was 91 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, Korean war veteran, and a proud Louisianan. We will all miss him dearly but take great comfort in knowing that he is together again with his first wife Janice Boudreaux and his sister Marguerite "Geet" Boudreaux. Gary is survived by his beautiful and caring wife, Ruth Lessing Boudreaux. Children and their spouses, Georgina Boudreaux, Linette Boudreaux and John Ahn, Ben and Lenette Lessing, Jeff and Lorna Lessing, Kristi and Bob McClelland and Michael Lessing. His grandchildren, Ella Ahn, Rachel and Madeline Lessing, Ethan Lessing, Robert and Gabriella McClelland. In lieu of flowers we would like to ask that you make donations to The Cure for Alzheimer's Fund. This is also known as the Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation and 100% of the funds raised are used for research for the disease that robs so much from so many in their declining years. https://curealz.org/giving/donate/.The services and visitation will preside at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 28th. Visitation is between 9-11AM followed a memorial service at 11 AM. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a person note to the family at http://www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
