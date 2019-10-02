Gary Cecil Guelfo, born to Lawrence David Jr and Emma Beatrice Patureau Guelfo of Baton Rouge on April 27, 1941, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Gary was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, and received a degree in Chemical Engineering from LSU. Gary spent most of his professional career with BASF until his retirement. Gary had a passion for collecting many items, including Army memorabilia, German beer steins, coins and watches. Gary was also an avid fisherman. Gary is survived by wife, Helen Pitts Guelfo, his three children, David Wayne (Kaye), Michael (Tammy) and Julie Guelfo Sherrill; his sisters, Gail, Gwen (Jamie), brother, George (Beryl) and sister-in-law, Mary Alice Guelfo Gilmore and his grandchildren; Anthony Guelfo, Alex Sherrill, Allie Guelfo and Mikey Guelfo. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lawrence David III, and his first wife, Raye Lynn Zeringue Guelfo (mother of Wayne, Michael and Julie). The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Castine, The Oncology Unit at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, Old Jefferson Community Care Center, Clarity Hospice and Dr. Jared Braud for their compassion in taking care of Gary. Gary will be greatly missed by all. At Gary's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge.