Gary Cole

Service Information
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-2860
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nazarene Baptist Church
6571 Hwy 1 South
Brusly, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nazarene Baptist Church
6571 Hwy 1 South
Brusly, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Nazarene Baptist Church
6571 Hwy 1 South
Brusly, LA
Obituary
Gary 'Skeeter' Cole, a native of Morrisonville, LA and resident of New Orleans, LA passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 63. Visitation on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at Nazarene Baptist Church, 6571 Hwy 1 South, Brusly, LA. Visitation resumes on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 noon conducted by Rev. Tarron James. Interment in Church Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories three loving daughters, Trikelle (Michael) Delahoussaye, Angela Dufrene and Teresa Dufrene; ten grandchildren, Sapphire, Damien Jr., Taju, Devin Jr., Laiyla, Michael Jr., Trinity, Marley, Deylin and Jaeden; two brothers, Joseph Cole,Sr. and Winnifred Cole; two sisters, Marjorie (Charley 'Jomo' Sr.) and Antoinette Green; two aunts, Regina Jones and Rosa Mary Clark; one uncle, Joseph Johnson. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary,58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
