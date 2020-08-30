1/1
Gary Coleman
1955 - 2020
Gary Coleman went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020. Gary was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on August 23, 1955 to William Charles Coleman Jr. (Bro) and Bobbie Weems Coleman. Gary was a member of Port Allen First Baptist Church. His favorite hobbies were fishing, gardening, and spending time with his neighbors. He also adored his grandchildren, Aniya and Mace and their mother Adair. Gary is preceded in death by his father W.C. Coleman Jr; brother Michael C Coleman; infant brother Darrin Lane Coleman; and son Jonathan. He is survived by his sons Garrett and Caleb Coleman and his lifelong partner Tara Hernandez; sister Terry C. Landry (Bucky Landry); sister Merri Dean Esneault (Darryl Esneault); and several nieces and nephews. Details on memorial services pending due to Covid-19.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
