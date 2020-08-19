Gary Ferguson Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2020. Survived by his son, Gary Ferguson, Jr.; sisters, Sharon Ferguson, Sheryl Ferguson, Jacqueline Garrison, Leslie Smart, Barbara Harris, Vanessa Deamer and Melissa Ferguson; brothers, Sherman Ferguson and Tommy Joseph. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation continues on Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Pastor Michael Byrd officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are required. Invited guests only. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.