Gary Ferguson Sr.
Gary Ferguson Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2020. Survived by his son, Gary Ferguson, Jr.; sisters, Sharon Ferguson, Sheryl Ferguson, Jacqueline Garrison, Leslie Smart, Barbara Harris, Vanessa Deamer and Melissa Ferguson; brothers, Sherman Ferguson and Tommy Joseph. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation continues on Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Pastor Michael Byrd officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are required. Invited guests only. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
