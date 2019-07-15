"Coach" Gary Franklin Burnett, a resident of Geismar, LA passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 73. Our loved one is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Jenny Burnett and a brother, Dennis Burnett. He is survived by his wife, Christy and her son Michael; daughters, Marissa (Billy), Jody (Jared), Sarah (Daniel) and their mother Marie. Grandchildren; Destiny, Blake, Landri, Layton, Lynnon and Savannah; great-grandsons, Greyson and Gavin; mother in law, Doris Martinez; brother in law and sister in law, Shane and Pam Martinez and their daughter, Laci. We are blessed for the many lives he touched including colleagues, players and students throughout his 40+ years of coaching. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 9am -12pm. The Funeral service will begin at Noon. The burial will immediately follow at Hope Haven Cemetery, Gonzales. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 18, 2019