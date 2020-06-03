Gary Gremillion
Gary Gremillion entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was a 64 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana. Viewing at Antioch B.C., 5247 Ford St. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 9:00 am until 10:00 am; service will be private; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his daughter, Turishcheva White(Kirk); siblings, Seril Carroll, Donald Ray, Corlis and Alexis Gremillion; Tenita Harris and Bridget Domino; seven grandchildren, Tarlissea, Terrance, Sr.(De'Maiya) and Kirsten McGee; Octavia(Alfred), Anyah, Sandra and James Coleman, Jr.; great-grandchildren, TaLeah, Tia, Tiana and Terrance McGee, Jr.; former wife, Muriel Valentine. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Antioch B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
