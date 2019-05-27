Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM University Baptist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM University Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Jennings Walker, age 63, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019 after a sudden and hard fought battle with cancer. Gary was born April 18, 1956 to parents Nona and Delmar Walker. He grew up and lived his whole life in Baton Rouge, a place he dearly loved. He was a very accomplished star athlete at University High School playing football, basketball, baseball, and track. He graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science in 1981. After college, he met and married Kathleen Zaunbrecher, the love of his life, with whom he spent 36 amazing years creating a loving family and wonderful memories together. With a courageous entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring work ethic, and natural charm, he earned many awards and recognitions selling surgical medical equipment as the owner of his own company, Walker & Associates. His passion for sports always persisted. He was a diehard fan of the LSU Tigers and he avidly supported his children's endeavors with dedicated love and encouragement. Gary was a truly incredible husband, father, brother, and friend whose kindness, friendship, and generosity inspired everyone who knew him. He lived his life fully with many triumphs and few regrets. He is survived by his amazing wife, Kathleen; his children, Rachel, Gary, and Clayton; his sister, Sharon; his brothers, Del and Steve; and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Gary was preceded in death in by his parents, Nona and Delmar; his brother-in-law, Bill Mathews; his uncles, Truman Walker, JB Frye Jr., and Robert L. Frye; his aunt, Maxine Moore; his cousin, JB Frye III. Visitation will be held at University Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9-11am, followed by a memorial service starting at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to University Baptist Church or the Blake Terry Memorial Foundation. Gary Jennings Walker, age 63, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019 after a sudden and hard fought battle with cancer. Gary was born April 18, 1956 to parents Nona and Delmar Walker. He grew up and lived his whole life in Baton Rouge, a place he dearly loved. He was a very accomplished star athlete at University High School playing football, basketball, baseball, and track. He graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science in 1981. After college, he met and married Kathleen Zaunbrecher, the love of his life, with whom he spent 36 amazing years creating a loving family and wonderful memories together. With a courageous entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring work ethic, and natural charm, he earned many awards and recognitions selling surgical medical equipment as the owner of his own company, Walker & Associates. His passion for sports always persisted. He was a diehard fan of the LSU Tigers and he avidly supported his children's endeavors with dedicated love and encouragement. Gary was a truly incredible husband, father, brother, and friend whose kindness, friendship, and generosity inspired everyone who knew him. He lived his life fully with many triumphs and few regrets. He is survived by his amazing wife, Kathleen; his children, Rachel, Gary, and Clayton; his sister, Sharon; his brothers, Del and Steve; and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Gary was preceded in death in by his parents, Nona and Delmar; his brother-in-law, Bill Mathews; his uncles, Truman Walker, JB Frye Jr., and Robert L. Frye; his aunt, Maxine Moore; his cousin, JB Frye III. Visitation will be held at University Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9-11am, followed by a memorial service starting at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to University Baptist Church or the Blake Terry Memorial Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close