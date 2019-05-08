Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary John Commander Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 2nd, 2019, Gary John Commander Sr. surrendered himself into the arms of his Lord and Savior without reserve and with boundless confidence; a resident of Baton Rouge and former resident of Denham Springs, LA, and native of Metairie, LA. Born October 19, 1935 in New Orleans to Grace and Anthony Commander, Gary graduated from Ridgewood Prep High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He enjoyed a thirty-year career as a popular teacher and coach in the Orleans and Jefferson Parish school systems as well with the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department. Upon retirement he became an avid golfer enjoying the one sport he seldom had the opportunity to participate in. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Grace, stepfather, Lewis Tallman, and his daughter, Jeanne Commander Ponseti. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Trygg Commander, son, Gary John Commander Jr. (Kathy), daughter, Deanne Commander Morris (Joseph); grandsons Gary Allen Commander (Dayne), Jordan Matthew Commander, and Joey Morris; step-grandson, Alex Daigle; granddaughters, Paris Commander, Danielle Ponseti, Valerie Ponseti, Samantha Ponseti, and Beverly Commander; step-granddaughter Ashlee Daigle; nephew, Derek Commander (Kelly); Angela Commander, mother of grandchildren Jordan and Paris; two great-grandchildren and numerous other cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple Street, Denham Springs, LA. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Parish Hall. Church services beginning at 2:00 PM in the church. A reception immediately following in the Parish Hall. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Caregiver Cynthia Moore, the dedicated staff of St. James Place and Baton Rouge Hospice for their compassionate care and support through challenging times. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Gary's honor to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple Street, Denham Springs, LA. 70726 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014.

