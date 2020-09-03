1/1
Gary Joseph Blanchard
Gary Joseph Blanchard, age 67, a resident of Pride, La., passed away on September 1, 2020. He retired from the Pipefitter Local 198, Turner Industries and Holsum Bread. Gary was a long time member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Rabalais Blanchard; three sons, Brad M. Blanchard (Natalie), of Friendswood, Tx., Rhett J. Blanchard (Kristy) of Walker, La., and Kyle J. Blanchard (Lacey) of Central, La.; eight grandchildren, Cade, Taylor, Emma, Baylee, Ian, Ethan, Lane and Izzy; brother, Donald G. Blanchard; sister- in-law, Janice (Mark) Newton, Dwayne A. (Karen) Rabalais, Glynn (Susan) Rabalais; God mother, Alice McDaniel; numerous nephews and nieces, and two best friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hebert T. and Genevieve Daigle Blanchard; two sisters, Carolyn and Catherine Blanchard; and brother, Robert T. Blanchard. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Visitation hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and will continue Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
