Gary Joseph Blanchard, age 67, a resident of Pride, La., passed away on September 1, 2020. He retired from the Pipefitter Local 198, Turner Industries and Holsum Bread. Gary was a long time member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Rabalais Blanchard; three sons, Brad M. Blanchard (Natalie), of Friendswood, Tx., Rhett J. Blanchard (Kristy) of Walker, La., and Kyle J. Blanchard (Lacey) of Central, La.; eight grandchildren, Cade, Taylor, Emma, Baylee, Ian, Ethan, Lane and Izzy; brother, Donald G. Blanchard; sister- in-law, Janice (Mark) Newton, Dwayne A. (Karen) Rabalais, Glynn (Susan) Rabalais; God mother, Alice McDaniel; numerous nephews and nieces, and two best friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hebert T. and Genevieve Daigle Blanchard; two sisters, Carolyn and Catherine Blanchard; and brother, Robert T. Blanchard. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Visitation hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and will continue Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.