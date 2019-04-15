Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gary Joseph Guillot passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 8:31 a.m. at his home in White Castle at the age of 78. He was a native and resident of White Castle. He was an Army National Guard Veteran and a sugar cane farmer for over 50 years. Visiting will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle on Wednesday, April 17th, from 8 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Bob Stine. Interment of ashes will follow in the White Castle Cemetery. Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Devillier Guillot; 4 daughters, Myra Guillot LeBlanc, Nita Guillot Lindsly and husband Matt, Ava Guillot Bourgoyne and husband Cliff, and Garilyn Guillot Alleman and husband Trevor; eleven grandchildren, Jayme Landry Nault and husband Dave, Kade Paul LeBlanc, Michaela Lee Lindsly, Grace Elizabeth Lindsly, Camryn Bates Marcum, Aidan Joseph Marcum, Bray Augustin Bourgoyne, Britt Hollyn Bourgoyne and Brody Slade Bourgoyne, Ty Henry Alleman, Kelsie Mills Workman and husband Michael; one great-grandchild, Brooksyn Workman; one brother, Wayne Anthony Guillot and wife Gail; two nephews, Travis and Ben Guillot; numerous other nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysse Jr. and Maggie LeBlanc Guillot and infant twin sons. Gary enjoyed trail riding, watching his grandchildren play ball and spending time with his family. He was a life time member of Louisiana Farm Bureau, White Castle Hunting Club, Laredo Trail Ride Association and American Sugar Cane League. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Memorial donations may be made to the Fund. Gary never met a stranger, was well loved and will be greatly missed.

