Gary Joseph Hebert, 65, a native and resident of Napoleonville, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in a tragic automobile accident. Everyone who knew Gary loved him dearly. You couldn't ask for a more genuine kind hearted person. Gary was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, fishing and watching LSU. He is survived by his only son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Ashley Aucoin Hebert; one grandson, Gavin "best buddy" Hebert; mother, Anna Mae Hebert; one brother Glenn Hebert Sr. and sister-in-law, Ida Hebert; one sister-in-law, Wanda Haydel and brother-in-law, Derrell Haydel; two brothers-in-law, Derrell Haydel and Joseph "Joey" Woods and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Hebert; father, Ridley Hebert; two sisters, Odette and Carol Hebert and grandparents, John "Ben" Clemence Simoneaux. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville. Entombment to follow in church mausoleum. Arrangements by Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. To offer condolences to the family, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursodonaldsonville.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019