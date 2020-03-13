Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Keith Barber. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Keith Barber passed away on March 11th 2020, at the age of 76. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He retired from Jacobs at Georgia Gulf. He had many trades from upholstery to pipe-fitting. Whatever his wife wanted built he made it happen and quite often. He knew every product at Home Depot and could tell you exactly where it was located without hesitation. He wanted to teach all of his girls everything to make life better. Especially the oil changes and how much tread was left on the tires. We will all be fine, you taught us well! We planned for this day, but just not ready. You have been our rock. Gary made many friends throughout his life and all were very special to him. Survived by his loving wife & caregiver of 42 years Diana Rose Barber. Survived by three daughters, Karyn Neal (Craig), Sharyn Allen (Tommy) & Kristy Barber; grandchildren, Brandi, Brittni, Brooke, Treashur, Alix & Ali. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joyce & Abner Barber, brother Darryl Barber (Ann), sister Myrtle Rae (Darrel) & best bud John Zachary. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 15, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. from 12 - 2 p.m., with service to follow.

