Gary Lee "Alphabet" Habisreitinger
1946 - 2020
Gary Lee Habisreitinger passed away peacefully at home September 10, 2020 at age 74. Former US Army Staff Sergeant Gary "Alphabet" Habisreitinger was born in New Orleans, LA on March 4, 1946 to the late George Harold Habisreitinger, (son of Harold George Habisreitinger), and the late Gloria Mae Brink Habisreitinger Davis Martinez. In 1967 Gary married his sweetheart Linda Governale and had three daughters: Rhonda Habisreitinger, Bonnie Habisreitinger Whittington (deceased) and Sandra Habisreitinger Pace. Gary was actively enlisted in the US Army from 1968 until honorably discharged in 1976. In the Army, Gary was stationed overseas in West Germany and was a proud Veteran of Foreign Wars from serving on the DMZ in South Korea from 1969 to 1970. For over 30 years, Gary, also known as "Hap" was a Carbide Welder and Machinist in the oil field industry. Former employee of Fishing Tools, Pioneer Fishing & Rental Tools and Deltide Fishing & Rental Tools in Harvey, LA. Gary was a long time resident of Marrero, LA. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Habisreitinger and daughters Rhonda Habisreitinger and Sandra Habisreitinger Pace, sister Glenda Ann Davis Fortier and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary is joining his daughter Bonnie Habisreitinger Whittington, his grandmother Alberta Seebold Brink Hammond, step-grandfather Maurice "Daddio" Hammond and his three brothers, George Harold Habisreitinger Jr., Gregory Davis and Glenn Ray Davis. A Visitation will be held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WestsideLeitzEagan.com for the Habisreitinger family.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
5043419421
