Gary Lee Nellon entered into eternal rest at The Carpenter's House on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was a 69 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a resident of Slaughter, Louisiana; and a retired Exxon Mobil machinist. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; graveside service at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his siblings, Margareete Nellon, Charlotte, North Carolina and Edward Nellon, Corona, New York; nephews, Marlon Williams, Michael Douglas, Boris, Shedrick and Ronald Nellon.

