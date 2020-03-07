Gary Lee Rivet, a Crossing Guard at North Iberville Elementary School, lifelong resident of Maringouin, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home at the age of 60. Visiting Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 76950 Gum Street, Grosse Tete, La from 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment in Rosedale Cemetery, Rosedale, La. He is survived by Sister Elain Rivet (Glynn) Canezaro, Godchild and Nephew Jacob (Joanna) Canezaro, Bryan (Althea) Canezaro, Great Nieces Madelyn and Gianna, Great Nephews Blaine and Grayson, Preceded in death by his Wife Penny Templet Rivet, Parents L.D. Rivet and Ollie Benoit Rivet, and a Nephew Luke Canezaro. Active Pallbearers are Mark Cashio, Phil Perrault, Carlos Benuit, Jay Benuit, Jacob Canezaro, and Bryan Canezaro. Honorary Pallbearers are Blaine Canezaro, Grayson Canezaro, Glynn Canezaro, and Trea Hendricks. His hobbies were woodworking, blacksmithing, and painting. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020