Gary Leo Howard, Jr., departed this earth at the age of 46 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on September 29, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1973 in Baton Rouge, LA, to the late Sandra Hayes and the late Gary Leo Howard, Sr. He lived all 46 years in Baton Rouge, LA, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved spending time with family and friends and was always the life of the party. The viewing will be held from 9am to 11am on October 9, 2020 at the Winfield Funeral Home located at 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Funeral services will immediately follow.

