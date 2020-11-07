Gary M. Cooper, 69, a native of Hodge, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 while surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 10:00- 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Healing Place Church Annex, 19202 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. In consideration of the current public health situation, we ask that guests please wear masks and respect social distancing requirements. Please visit www.churchfuneralservices.com
to read his full obituary.