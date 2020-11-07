1/1
Gary M. Cooper
Gary M. Cooper, 69, a native of Hodge, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 while surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 10:00- 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Healing Place Church Annex, 19202 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. In consideration of the current public health situation, we ask that guests please wear masks and respect social distancing requirements. Please visit www.churchfuneralservices.com to read his full obituary.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Healing Place Church Annex
NOV
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Healing Place Church Annex
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
