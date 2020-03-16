Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Paul Falcon Sr.. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Community Worship Center 6688 LA HWY 70 Belle Rose , LA View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Community Worship Center 6688 LA HWY 70 Belle Rose , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A ceremony celebrating the life Gary Paul "Coon" Falcon, Sr will be held at 12 noon on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Community Worship Center, 6688 LA HWY 70 Belle Rose, LA; visitation begins at 9 am. Coon a native of Brusly St. Vincent (Paincourtville) and a resident of Belle Rose; passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 at his home, at the age of 64 years. Coon never met a stranger. He loved LSU Tigers Football, New Orleans Saints, trips to the casinos, and hunting trips to Alabama. He loved watching his granddaughters playing sports. He lived his life to the fullest even after being diagnosed with several different health issues. It never stopped him until he took his last breath. He also was owner and operator of Coon's Paincourtville Club; and his passion in life was being a car salesman. He is preceded in death by his parents Stephen Sr and Amy C. Falcon; his only son Lil Gary "Coon" Falcon Jr., father-in-law Wilbert Carbo; mother-in-law Audrey Carbo; brother-in-law Keith Carbo. Survivors include his loving and most caring wife of 45 years Mona C. Falcon; daughter Amanda Landry (Dwayne), granddaughters Rylee and Harlee Landry; sister Faye Ourso (Sonny), brother Stephen Falcon Jr (Julia), sisters-in-law Mary Carbo, and Dianne C. Rousseau (Paul); also survived by nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet Campus, staff of The Fresenius Kidney Center Donaldsonville and Gonzales; Assumption Parish First Responders. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020

