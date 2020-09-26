1/1
Gary "Sugar Bear" Smiley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary "Sugar Bear" Smiley, age 69, and native of Baton Rouge, left his earthly home in Ocean Springs, MS on Saturday, September 19, 2020 to join his parents Frank and Hazel Smiley and his brother Frank W. Smiley in eternal heavenly peace. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Ann Smiley; his children, Josh Salter (wife, Memory) and Kattie Carter (husband, Kevin); his grandchildren, Chance, Chloe (husband, Mason), Kobi, Cole, Emerson and Beckham; along with his great granddaughter, Paisley. He also leaves behind his brother, Walter "Genie" Smiley and many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly by his baby boys- Shih Tzus, Roux and Boudin. Gary was a 71-72 Vietnam Navy Veteran and retired Environmental Safety Director for The Dannon Co. Everyone who met him has a story to tell of his humor, ability to fix and build anything and immense love for his family. He touched so many lives with his dedication to his wife and family, appreciation of the outdoors, and constant pursuit of adventures. His faith that God is in control will help carry those who loved him through this time of loss. His friends and family will honor and celebrate his life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Centreville Baptist Church, 325 W Main St, Centreville, MS. Memorial donations may be made to: Centreville Baptist Church Youth or Missions, PO Box 60, Centreville, MS 39631. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Centreville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved