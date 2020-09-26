Gary "Sugar Bear" Smiley, age 69, and native of Baton Rouge, left his earthly home in Ocean Springs, MS on Saturday, September 19, 2020 to join his parents Frank and Hazel Smiley and his brother Frank W. Smiley in eternal heavenly peace. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Ann Smiley; his children, Josh Salter (wife, Memory) and Kattie Carter (husband, Kevin); his grandchildren, Chance, Chloe (husband, Mason), Kobi, Cole, Emerson and Beckham; along with his great granddaughter, Paisley. He also leaves behind his brother, Walter "Genie" Smiley and many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly by his baby boys- Shih Tzus, Roux and Boudin. Gary was a 71-72 Vietnam Navy Veteran and retired Environmental Safety Director for The Dannon Co. Everyone who met him has a story to tell of his humor, ability to fix and build anything and immense love for his family. He touched so many lives with his dedication to his wife and family, appreciation of the outdoors, and constant pursuit of adventures. His faith that God is in control will help carry those who loved him through this time of loss. His friends and family will honor and celebrate his life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Centreville Baptist Church, 325 W Main St, Centreville, MS. Memorial donations may be made to: Centreville Baptist Church Youth or Missions, PO Box 60, Centreville, MS 39631. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.