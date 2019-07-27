Gary Tim Mercer Jr. (Tim), age 39, resident of Brusly, LA, passed away on July 17, 2019 in a car accident. He was born on December 14, 1979. Tim is survived by his sons, Trey Samuel and Peyton Alexander, daughters Hallie Elizabeth and Reece Ann, father Gary Tim Mercer Sr., and sisters Taffie Autry and Kim Wyble. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Hebert Mercer and brother Nathan Lee Mercer. Tim loved his children, family and friends, racing four wheelers and fast cars. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with loved ones at his family camp and on the river. He loved the beach and the peace that it brought him. He was a graduate of Brusly High School and the Owner of Sitework Construction. A man of quiet but deep faith, he found comfort in his favorite Bible verse Philippians 4:13 - "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." All services to be held at The Chapel in the Oaks at 9611 Siegen Ln., Baton Rouge, LA 70810 on Thursday, August 1st, visitation at 11am and memorial service at 12pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to Aug. 1, 2019