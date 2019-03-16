Gary "Park Ranger" Westfall, 73, a resident of Ventress, LA, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Gary was born in Clarksburg, WV. He was retired, after 23 years of service in the US Army. Gary was a decorated Army Ranger First Sargent, including a Purple Heart. He enjoyed making people laugh with his jokes, sarcasm, and dancing. He loved living at the river, and will be greatly missed by his neighbors and friends down at Jim's Place. There will be a graveside funeral service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA at 2:30 pm. He is survived by his daughter, Gari DeAnne Westfall McCullough and her husband Rodney of Prairieville, LA; one son, Gary Bud Westfall of Winston Salem, NC; four brothers: Mike Westfall; John Westfall and his wife Belinda; Dominic Westfall; and Vincent Caliguri; and four grandchildren: Jacob, Mason, Elise, and Miranda. He was preceded in death by his son, David Thomas Westfall and his brother, Joe Caliguri. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
