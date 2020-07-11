1/
Gary William Crawford
1953 - 2020
Gary William Crawford was born in Baton Rouge, LA, in 1953 at the start of a new year, January 1st. He passed away on July 9, 2020, after 67 fulfilling years, many of which were spent writing and working as a small press publisher. Gary founded Gothic Press in 1979, serving as its editor, as well as the author of many published works in Gothic literature. He was also an active member of the Teen Town Theatre of Baton Rouge. Gary was preceded in death by his father, William Harris Crawford, Jr., but is survived by his mother, Betty Stutzman Crawford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in Gary's name. Rabenhorst Funeral Home East is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
