"The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women adored him. Gavin "Juan" Cuccia died on March 15th 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge. Juan loved his family, friends, his dog "Cooper" and "all his people". Born in Greensburg, Louisiana on December 18, 1957. He graduated from Greensburg High School. After high school Juan attended Southeastern University. After working for over 20 years at Williams Pipeline, he held many positions such as truck driver, professional caddy on Nike tour, Haliburton during Iraq freedom war, outside sales with Hydrochem and entertainment entrepreneur. It was as an entertainment entrepreneur that he became known as the Mayor of 3rd street in Baton Rouge. He always loved music, especially swamp pop. It was here at any festival, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day parades, LSU sporting events or anywhere large gatherings of people were that he shined his smile with all those around and would proclaim "MY PEOPLE". He always had a smile and made everyone feel better for knowing him. Juan is survived by his mother, Shirley Frazier Cuccia (Greensburg), sister Diane Sibley and spouse Mike (Walker) and numerous cousins. He was presided in death by his father Garfield Faust (Independence), brothers Larry and Michael Faust, a very special aunt and uncle Jimmy & Peggy Frazier Ash and grandparents Alex & Neba Lee Frazier. Regretfully, due to the public health circumstances a memorial and burial service will be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020

