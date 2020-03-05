Gavin Porter departed his life on February 25, 2020 at the age of 26. He was native and resident of Greensburg, La. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg La. from 6 pm until 9 pm. Religious will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 noon at Turners Chapel AME Church, 875 Turner Chapel Road, Greensburg, La. Conducted by Dr. Moses Simms. Internment Turner Chapel Cemetery. Survived his Mother, Melva Porter of Greensburg, one brother Gray Wayne Porter Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., Two Sisters, Precious Robinson of Baton Rouge La, La'Kaye Knighten of Hammond La., Grandfather Emmitt Perry of Greensburg La., and a host of Relatives and Friends. Arrangements Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020