Gay Nell passed away peacefully at her home in Denham Springs, Wednesday evening Oct. 23. Born 3-27-30 to Henry J. and Pearl M. Thigpen of Picayune, MS. Preceded in death by Leo Norman Mitchell. Survived by three children and their spouses: G.Dawn M.McCants (Charlie), Don Keith Mitchell (Winnie), Sharmon L. Burris (Rusty); two gransons and spouses, Patrick Norman McCants (Saye) and James-Adam McCants (Danielle); three great grandsons, Miller Norman McCants, Miles S. McCants and Easton J. McCants. A private memorial service will be held at a latter date. Please in lieu of flowers, make a donation to Gideons Camp of Denham Springs P.O. Box 1499, Denham Springs. La. 70727.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019