Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Ruth Russell Rispone. View Sign

Gayle Ruth Russell Rispone, a native of Roseland, LA and a resident of Central, LA, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 78. She is survived by sons, Royce, Dale, and Brook Rispone, daughters-in-law, Patti, Amy, and Stephanie Rispone, grandchildren, Bradley, Kristen, Karen, Derek, Michael, and Adam Rispone, great-grandchild, Aubrey, and one brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Carol Russell. Gayle is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Anthony Rispone, parents, Royce and Sybil Russell, and brother, Norman Russell. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10:30AM until 1:30PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Joseph's Hospice Foundation, 225-978-2756.