Gayle Sylvest Winstead
1952 - 2020
Evelyn Gaylene "Gayle" Sylvest Winstead, 68, of Denham Springs, LA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by family in the beautiful Smoky Mountains. Gayle was born October 5, 1952 in Picayune, MS. She loved the outdoors, crafts, and most of all spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Gayle is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Kenny Winstead; daughter/best friend and son-in-law, Brittany and Taz Tate; granddaughter and her pride and joy, Kamryn Grace Tate; son by love and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Chloe Wesley; grandsons, Easton Martrain and Knox Wesley; sisters and spouses, Kathy and Ronnie Gulino, Janet and Ed Patterson; sister-in-law and spouse, Angie and Tim Besmer; nephews, Ron Gulino (Kayla), Nathan Gulino, Terry Gulino, Anthony Stonaker, Phillip Stonaker, Ryan Hooper (Kathryn), and Ross Hooper. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm.Visitation resumes on Saturday at the funeral home from 8am until Celebration of Life Service at 10am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be Taz Tate, Tyler Wesley, Sumner Taylor, Jonathan Crochet, Taylor Parker and Blake Dayries. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lois Sylvest, and her baby brother, Jimmy Sylvest.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
OCT
17
Visitation
08:00 AM
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
