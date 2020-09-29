Gene D. Decuir entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020 at the age of 80. Survived by his wife, Beulah Decuir; daughters, Nicole Decuir Square and Michelle James; sons, Daniel Decuir and Christopher Decuir; brother, Phillip Decuir; 4 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private funeral service. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.