Gene D. Decuir
Gene D. Decuir entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020 at the age of 80. Survived by his wife, Beulah Decuir; daughters, Nicole Decuir Square and Michelle James; sons, Daniel Decuir and Christopher Decuir; brother, Phillip Decuir; 4 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private funeral service. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
