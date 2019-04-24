Gene "Barney" Hutchinson, a faith driven, loving, gentle man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and father-in-law, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Gonzales at the age of 86. A native of Limona, FL and a long time resident of Gonzales, Barney was a U. S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1953 – 1955 with the armed forces special weapons project, in Killen Tx. At the time, this was a top secret operation. There he achieved "Q" clearance, held the key and was the defender of a lead lined safe containing the detonators for the atomic bombs. Barney retired from Star Enterprise (formally Texaco) with 42 years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved spending time at his farm in Kentwood, LA where he fished, hunted and watched the pine trees grow. In addition, he enjoyed harvesting his garden and trees at home. Barney was a long time and active member of the Gonzales Lions Club since 1966, and also a member of the Gautreau/Williams American Legion Post #81. He and Betty were both charter members of St. James Lutheran Church in Gonzales, LA serving all in many different capacities as a true humanitarian leader. He was a humble man who was extremely proud of his military service and his family. Barney is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Caldwell Hutchinson; daughter, Jean E. Hutchinson (Glynn Babin) of St. Amant; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Suzi Hutchinson of St. Amant; 3 grandchildren, Miles Hutchinson (Tika Cambre and her daughter Kenzi), Morgan Hutchinson, and Devon Hutchinson; 1 great grandchild, Collyns Hutchinson, and a host of much loved nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents, James Rab and Zenobia Ward Hutchinson, 4 sisters and 7 brothers. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 5PM – 9PM. Visitation will resume at St. James Lutheran Church in Gonzales on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9AM until funeral at 11AM, conducted by Rev. Karl Hallibaugh. Interment will follow at Oak Lane in Prairieville. Pallbearers will be Miles Hutchinson, Kevin Simms, Kevin Davis, Matt McKey, Brent Templet, Gary Rascoe, Shannon Cochran, and Robert Starkey. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Hutchinson, Robbie Hutchinson, Jerry Caldwell, Steven Caldwell, Jimmy Hutchinson and Don Rascoe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Building Fund, Clarity Hospice, Gonzales Lions Club or any favored . Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019