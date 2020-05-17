Gene Joseph Saia passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital of Covid-19. Mr. Saia was 65 years old; a native of Louisiana and a resident of Mandeville since 1992. He was a Graduate of Chalmette High and as a young man, Gene won the Louisiana Golden Glove for boxing and Silver for Southern Regional. Survivors include his siblings: Gail Saia Broussard (Jim), Vincent L. Saia, Jr. (Lynn), Brenda Saia Eschete-Nicosia and Lisa Saia LeBlanc (Claude, Jr.). He had a host of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Vincent L. Saia, Sr. Arrangements are handled by Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La. Interment and services will be private due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2020.