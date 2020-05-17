Gene Joseph Saia
Gene Joseph Saia passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital of Covid-19. Mr. Saia was 65 years old; a native of Louisiana and a resident of Mandeville since 1992. He was a Graduate of Chalmette High and as a young man, Gene won the Louisiana Golden Glove for boxing and Silver for Southern Regional. Survivors include his siblings: Gail Saia Broussard (Jim), Vincent L. Saia, Jr. (Lynn), Brenda Saia Eschete-Nicosia and Lisa Saia LeBlanc (Claude, Jr.). He had a host of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Vincent L. Saia, Sr. Arrangements are handled by Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La. Interment and services will be private due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity.

Published in The Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
