|
|
Gene Patrick Smith Jr, 61, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana died Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 2nd, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late Gene P. Smith Sr and Patricia Dean Smith of Charleston, SC. Gene was the oldest of four children and raised in Columbia, SC where he attended Irmo High School. He attended Clemson University where he acquired his degree in Biology. He then went on to work in the oil rig industry before enjoying a fulfilling career as an environmental consultant with Environmental Management Services. Gene was a true outdoorsman loving to hike, camp, fly-fish, and target shoot. His hand-crafted fly ties and fly rods are prized among his friends and relatives for their quality and beauty. A civil war buff and reenactor, he loved to visit the battlefields and remember those who gave their last full measure in that conflict. He was in equal measure a devoted husband, father, and Clemson Tiger fan. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gina Thompson Smith, who was his advocate, best friend, and constant support through his life; two children who he adored, Hunter Thompson Smith and Shelby Wynne Smith; his mother Patricia Dean Smith; his brothers Michael Forest Smith and Steven Craig Smith; his sister Lindsay K. Smith-Yancey and a number of close friends who he considered family. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9th, 2019 from 12-2pm at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, followed by a memorial service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Gene's honor to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019