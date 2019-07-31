Geneva "Gee" Brooks Molden departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 96, a native of Belle Rose, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 401 S. 22ND St., Baton Rouge, LA. Burial in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Survived by 3 sons, Anthony Robinson, Roy (Laurie) Brown, and John (Ruby) Molden, all of Baton Rouge, LA; 1 brother, Raymond Brooks of New Orleans, LA; Also 19 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, John R. Molden Jr.; her parents, Sarah Parker and Webster Brooks; 1 daughter, Betty J. Vaughn; 1 grandchild, Dwayne Robinson; 2 great-grandsons, La'eddrick Vaughn, and Steven Tolliver; 1 stepson, Lionel Molden; 1 son-in-law, Eddie Vaughn Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019