Geneva Butler, 75, a native of Jackson, LA departed this life on May 15, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. She was a resident of Baker, LA. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents Jack and OraLee Butler;1 sister, Aszalee Eubanks;2 brothers, Richard and Eli Butler;and grandson Gary Butler. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Eddie) Miles and Monique Butler;her siblings, Juanita (Eddie) Hills, Almena Butler, Laura Butler, Evelyn (Reginald) Johnson, Deborah Pursley, Earl (Gloria) Butler, and sister-in-law Iryn Butler; 4 grandchildren, Aja Butler, Ava Miles, Jeremy (Kaya) Vessel, DeShera Vessel; 3 great-grandchildren, Kelsey Gautier, Gia Vessel, and Saul Williams IV (Dru). Visitation will be on May 22, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a graveside service at Jackson Cemetery #2 at 11 am. Richardson Funeral Home is in charge.

