Geneva Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Butler, 75, a native of Jackson, LA departed this life on May 15, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. She was a resident of Baker, LA. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents Jack and OraLee Butler;1 sister, Aszalee Eubanks;2 brothers, Richard and Eli Butler;and grandson Gary Butler. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Eddie) Miles and Monique Butler;her siblings, Juanita (Eddie) Hills, Almena Butler, Laura Butler, Evelyn (Reginald) Johnson, Deborah Pursley, Earl (Gloria) Butler, and sister-in-law Iryn Butler; 4 grandchildren, Aja Butler, Ava Miles, Jeremy (Kaya) Vessel, DeShera Vessel; 3 great-grandchildren, Kelsey Gautier, Gia Vessel, and Saul Williams IV (Dru). Visitation will be on May 22, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a graveside service at Jackson Cemetery #2 at 11 am. Richardson Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jackson Cemetery #2
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved