Geneva Chance Jackson entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was a 93 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; First Lady Emeritus of Evergreen, Little Zion and Providence Baptist Churches. A private service will be held by her family. Interment at Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include her devoted children, Barry Miles, Sr., Melissa Washington (Don), Shelia Christopher (Darryl), Michael Jackson (Stephanie), Rev. Marcus Jackson (Brenda) and Rene Coleman (Jeffrey); siblings, Melvina Joseph and Ernest Chance, Jr.; 15 grandchildren; and a great-grandson; preceded death by her husband, Rev. Morris Jackson, Jr. and her parents. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020