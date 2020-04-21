Geneva Marie Blouin Lanoux, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing due to complications from COVID-19. She was born April 4, 1926 to Louis and Azelie Duplessis Blouin. She was a life-long resident of Gonzales, La and a 1945 graduate of Gonzales High School. Grannie, as she was affectionately known by many, enjoyed daily cups of coffee, gumbo anytime of the year, admiring her yard when it was freshly cut and full of flowers, feeding and watching "her" birds and squirrels, working on word search puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed reminicing about "the old days" with anyone who visited her. Geneva is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Kernan; son, Lloyd Lanoux and wife Judy; three grandchildren, Boyd Kernan and girlfriend Kelly Kinler, Bandi Kernan and Lindsey Lanoux; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Spellman "Bully" Lanoux; parents, Louis and Azelie Duplessis Blouin; sister, Octavia Cooper and brothers, Charles, Curtis, Dudley and Leo Blouin. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service and burial will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020 for the immediate family. The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Oaks Nursing Home & Rehab Center where "G" was a resident for the past 4 years, Dr. Abraham and staff at OLOL and Dr. Banda and staff at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing for their care and compassion. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the love and support they have received throughout this difficult time. "Look G, you finally made the paper." In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in her honor. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020.