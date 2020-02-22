Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Parish Booth. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Amite Baptist Church Denham Springs , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Amite Baptist Church Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva Parish Booth, 95 years old, a resident of Denham Springs and most recently North Carolina, born in Clem MS received her reward of eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ on February 15, 2020. She was a faithful longtime member of Amite Baptist Church and formerly Riverside Baptist Church in Harahan, L.A. Geneva was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She is survived by daughter Charlotte Booth Putnam and husband Raleigh Putnam, and son Calvin Booth and wife Denise Blouin Booth, grandsons Travis and wife Stephanie, Trenton and wife Tiffany, Todd Putnam and wife Ashton, Breland and wife Beth, Blake Booth and wife Jamie and Stacey Booth and 13 great grandchildren, brothers Isaac (Bud) Parish and wife Joyce, James Parish and wife Nancy and sister in law, Maude Parish. She is preceded in death by her husband B.E. Booth, her parents W.B. and Lura Lee Parish and grandson Brad Booth, sister Juanita Alexander and husband Marcus, brothers Garland and Charles Parish and wife Linda. The family will receive friends at Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs LA on Saturday February 29 at 10:00 am. A celebration of her life led by Dr. Ernest Graham will begin at 11:30 am. followed with interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Project Advance Fund of Amite Baptist Church, 7100 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs LA. 70726, Geneva Parish Booth, 95 years old, a resident of Denham Springs and most recently North Carolina, born in Clem MS received her reward of eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ on February 15, 2020. She was a faithful longtime member of Amite Baptist Church and formerly Riverside Baptist Church in Harahan, L.A. Geneva was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She is survived by daughter Charlotte Booth Putnam and husband Raleigh Putnam, and son Calvin Booth and wife Denise Blouin Booth, grandsons Travis and wife Stephanie, Trenton and wife Tiffany, Todd Putnam and wife Ashton, Breland and wife Beth, Blake Booth and wife Jamie and Stacey Booth and 13 great grandchildren, brothers Isaac (Bud) Parish and wife Joyce, James Parish and wife Nancy and sister in law, Maude Parish. She is preceded in death by her husband B.E. Booth, her parents W.B. and Lura Lee Parish and grandson Brad Booth, sister Juanita Alexander and husband Marcus, brothers Garland and Charles Parish and wife Linda. The family will receive friends at Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs LA on Saturday February 29 at 10:00 am. A celebration of her life led by Dr. Ernest Graham will begin at 11:30 am. followed with interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Project Advance Fund of Amite Baptist Church, 7100 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs LA. 70726, amitechurch.org (see online giving). The family wants to thank all the friends who loved her so well and especially Universal Healthcare, Brunswick, NC where she spent her last days. Any messages left for the family will be received at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close