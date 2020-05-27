Geneva Sandlin Waters
Geneva Sandlin Waters, 89, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was retired, after working for Spectra Energy, earlier in her life. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 8 am until funeral services at 9 am, conducted by Rev. Ricky Willis. Burial will be at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary. She is survived by three daughters: Leah Thomas (Claude); Elizabeth Coker (Lee); Julia Womack (James Cooper); step-son David Waters; step-daughter Donna Hill (Michael); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Hugh Waters, parents Warren Madison Sandlin and Bobbie Sandlin, brother Thomas Doyle Sandlin, sister Maxine Miller, brother Warren Madison Sandlin Jr., step-daughter Margaret Howard, grandson Jason McClaran, and great-granddaughter Karissa Wimberly. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LSU Foundation Jason McClaran Memorial Scholarship Fund, 3838 West Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
