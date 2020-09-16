Sis. Geneva Walker Scott transitioned on August 22, 2020 at His Grace Senior Living and Hospice Care. Graveside service Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Houston, Texas. Born to the late Mary Solomon and Joseph Walker on September 7, 1938 in New Roads, Louisiana and later moved to Baton Rouge. Baptized at The Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church and continued as a member until the late 1980's. A 1957 graduate of Capitol High School and attended SU A & M College. Geneva worked with Community Advancement and EKL Admissions Department. Later joined New Hope Baptist Church, Rev. Leo Cyrus. In 1995 moved to Houston, Texas and united with Sagemont BC, Dr. Matt Carter, Lead Pastor until her health failed. Survived by two daughters, Tomonica Valyan and Setra Henderson, all of Houston, Texas, one son Deldrick Scott of Houma, Louisiana, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother and sister-in-law, a husband, two nieces and two nephews.

