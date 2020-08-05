On Sunday, August 2, 2020, our dear matriarch entered the "American Contract Bridge League Heaven." Besides her family and friends, Genny loved playing Duplicate Bridge the most. One of Genny's main goals in life was to achieve the league's highest rank of "Diamond Life Master," which she accomplished in August 2011. Genny was short 25 days of her 98th birthday. She was born on August 27, 1922, in St. Martinville, LA, to Madeleine Barras Fuselier and Ernest Frank Fuselier. She was the fourth born of ten children. Genny is survived by one sister, Alice Fuselier Key (John), and four brothers: John "Junie" Fuselier (Leora), J.C. "Bick" Fuselier (Brenda), Larry "Yat" Fuselier (Fran), and Dan Fuselier (Mary Anne). Their first language was French which was always an asset for communication during their world travels through life. After graduating first in her class at Cecelia High School, Genny attended Southwestern LA Institute (SLI), where she earned a BS and graduated with honors. Later, after having five children with her former husband, C.J. Aillet, Genny received her Masters of Library Science (MLS) from LSU, and taught Library Science there for years at night. Genny was an English teacher by day, but most of her 40 year career in education, she was a librarian. (Zachary High, Baton Rouge High, and retired from Broadmoor High) She was elected into full membership to Delta Phi Mu International Library Science Honor Fraternity and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at LSU. In 1988, Genny married William "Bill" George Thomas. They were married for 23 wonderful years, until Bill's death in 2011. Genny and Bill loved playing bridge together, playing poker every Sunday night with "The Group," and they loved entertaining family and friends. Everyone loved being invited to eat at Genny's table since she was and extraordinary cook. Genny is survived by her five devoted children: Elizabeth "Betty" Aillet Schwantz, Janice "Jan" Marie Aillet (Crochet), Robert "Bob" John Aillet, Rebecca "Becky" Aillet Stedman (Mark), and Debra "Debbie" Aillet Schirf (Greg). She had the loving affection of nine grandchildren: Charles "Chuck" Arthur Crochet, Jr. (Emily), Jennifer Johnson Kocian (Jon), Jill Marie Johnson, Jeanne Marie Crochet, Paul Aillet Crochet (Nellie), Michael Christopher Stedman, Jacques Milton Schwantz, Robert "Robby" Aillet Stedman, and John Gregory Gregory Schirf. Genny was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Ayden James Miller, Andrew Charles Crochet, Luke Thomas Crochet, Ella Claire Crochet, Paul Aillet Crochet, Jr., Paxton Martin Crochet, Sophie Jeanne Crochet, and Dylan Thomas Kocian. There will be no service or memorial at this time due to Covid. The family will plan a celebration of Genny's life when things are safer for all. At the end of her life, Genny was in the advanced stages of dementia. If you feel inclined to make a charitable contribution in Genevieve Fuselier Thomas' name, the family has suggested the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or any other charitable organization of your choice.