Genevieve "Tut" Green Passed Away Tuesday April 9th 2019 @ 73 yrs of age viewing Saturday April 13 from 9am To 11am at New Light Missionary B.C., Blount Road Service at 11am. Interment Winnfield Memorial Garden. Survived by Her Husband Leslie "tree" Green 2 daughters 2 sons. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of Services.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019